Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Day off Thursday
Tsutsugo is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Phillies.
Tsutsugo will take a seat Thursday for a second game in a row. Cal Mitchell will take over at designated hitter while Bligh Madris enters the lineup in right field and bats fifth in the series opener.
