Tsutsugo's injured which sent him to the injured list was revealed to be a lumbar muscle strain Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Tsutsugo has struggled to a .177/.281/.257 line through 35 games this season, but it's not clear to what extent that can be attributed to his injury. While the reason for his absence has now been clarified, the Pirates have yet to provide a timetable for his return.