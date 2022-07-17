Tsutsugo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
With Colorado bringing southpaw Austin Gomber to the hill on Sunday, the lefty-hitting Tsutsugo will hit the bench for the second time in the series. Michael Chavis checks in for Tsutsugo at first base.
