Manager Derek Shelton said Friday that Tsutsugo (back) could begin a rehab assignment in the next 5-7 days, Chris Halicke of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Tsutsugo has been on the injured list with a lumbar muscle strain since May 26, but he was cleared to resume light baseball activities last week. While the 30-year-old will likely require several rehab games before he's reinstated from the injured list, he's certainly trending in the right direction.