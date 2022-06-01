Tsutsugo (back) is progressing in his recovery but has yet to be cleared for baseball activities, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Tsutsugo landed on the injured list with a lumbar muscle strain last week, and he's since been shut down from baseball activities. The 30-year-old is eligible to be reinstated from the active roster this week, but until he resumes baseball work he won't have a clear timeline for his return.