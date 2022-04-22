site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Not starting Friday
Tsutsugo isn't starting Friday's game against the Cubs.
Tsutsugo started in the last three games and went 1-for-12 with a double, two RBI and a walk. However, Michael Chavis will start at first base and bat fifth Friday.
