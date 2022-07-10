Tsutsugo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Milwaukee.

Tsutsugo will take a seat after he went 5-for-19 with a double and a run scored while starting in five of the Pirates' six games since he was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. With southpaw Eric Lauer on the mound for Milwaukee, the lefty-hitting Tsutsugo will give way to the righty-hitting Michael Chavis at first base.