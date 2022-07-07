Tsutsugo isn't starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against Cincinnati.
Tsutsugo went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in the first game of the twin bill and will rest in the nightcap. Michael Chavis is starting at first base and batting cleanup.
More News
-
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Activated from IL, starting Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Due back for Yankees series•
-
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Beginning rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Resumes light activities•
-
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: No baseball activities yet•