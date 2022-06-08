Tsutsugo (back) was cleared to resume light baseball activities this week, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Tsutsugo, who is recovering from a lumbar muscle strain, should gradually ramp up his workouts in the days to come, but he'll likely need at least a brief minor-league rehab assignment before the Pirates are comfortable bringing him back from the 10-day injured list. Once he's activated, the lefty-hitting Tsutsugo could fill the large side of a platoon at first base with Michael Chavis or Yu Chang.
