Tsutsugo will sit for the first time this season Monday against Milwaukee.

Tsutsugo's day off comes against lefty Eric Lauer, but he's started against four southpaws already this season, so there's little reason to fear that he's slipping into a platoon role. Such a role could be on the table eventually if he can't reverse his slow start, however, as he's yet to record an extra-base hit. Michael Chavis will be the first baseman Monday.