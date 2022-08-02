Tsutsugo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

The Pirates often shield the lefty-hitting Tsutsugo from southpaw pitchers, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with right-hander and reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes taking the hill for Milwaukee. Josh VanMeter and Bligh Madris will serve as the Pirates' first baseman and designated hitter, respectively, while Tsutsugo sits after producing a .158/.172/.175 slash line in 15 games since he returned from the injured list in early July.