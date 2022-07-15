Tsutsugo will be on the bench Friday against the Rockies, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Tsutsugo's off days typically come against lefties, but he'll sit here against righty German Marquez. He'll miss out on the opportunity to pad his numbers at Coors Field, though his .182/.271/.252 season slash line needs more than a little padding. Josh VanMeter will get the start at first base.