Tsutsugo hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Tsutsugo pinch hit with two outs in the top of the ninth inning and provided some extra breathing room with a solo shot to right field. The long ball was his first of the campaign, though he has gone deep 10 times in 148 at-bats in the minors. Tsutsugo has done well since joining the Pirates on Aug. 16, going 3-for-9 and slugging two doubles in addition to Friday's homer.