Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Takes seat for nightcap
Tsutsugo isn't starting the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Tsutsugo started in Wednesday's matinee and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. Michael Chavis will replace him at first base and bat fifth in the second game.
