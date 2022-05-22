Tsutsugo went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Saturday against the Cardinals.

Tsutsugo roped an RBI double over the head of Harrison Bader in the bottom of the second inning for his first knock of the game. He added a single later, recording the first multi-hit effort in his last eight starts. In that span, he has hit just .040 with two RBI and no runs scored. Despite his struggles, Tsutsugo has remained the Pirates' primary first baseman and is hitting .175/.276/.233 across 123 plate appearances for the campaign.