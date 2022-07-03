The Pirates reinstated Thompson (forearm) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Brewers in Pittsburgh, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Thompson missed just over the minimum 15 days with right forearm inflammation, so he shouldn't face any major workload restrictions as he re-enters the Pittsburgh rotation Sunday. In his 13 outings (12 starts) prior to landing on the IL, Thompson produced a 3-5 record, 4.47 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 41:23 K:BB across 54.1 innings.