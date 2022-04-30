Thompson (0-3) gave up four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three in 4.1 innings Friday against the Padres. He took the loss.
His ERA now sits at 10.05 for the season, and this was the deepest he has gone in any of his four starts this year. Thompson seems like a strong candidate to be replaced in the rotation sooner than later.
