Thompson (2-4) allowed a run on five hits and a walk while striking out two in five innings to take the loss Friday against the Cardinals.

Thompson pitched well during Friday's start, but he was forced to settle for the loss since the Pirates' run production didn't come until later in the matchup. The right-hander's outing continued a string of productive starts in which he's allowed just one run on eight hits and four walks while striking out 11 in 16 innings over three starts. Thompson tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Rockies on Wednesday.