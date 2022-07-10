Thompson didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 4-3 win against the Brewers, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Thompson struggled Saturday, putting multiple Brewers on in four if his five innings but was able to strand seven of the nine baserunners. The 28-year-old has kept the opposition to two runs or fewer in each of his last six turns, though he's averaging just under five innings during those starts. Thompson lines up to face his former team in Miami next week.