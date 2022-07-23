Thompson (3-7) yielded seven runs on nine runs and two walks over 5.1 innings Friday, striking out two and taking the loss against Miami.

Thompson tossed three scoreless frames before the Marlins broke out in the fourth. He coughed up four runs that inning followed by three more in the sixth. Entering Friday's start, Thompson had allowed two or fewer runs in seven straight outings. His season ERA jumped from 4.09 to 4.64 through 75.2 frames. Thompson is projected to face the Phillies at home next week.