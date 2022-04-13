Thompson was diagnosed with a right shoulder contusion after exiting his start Wednesday against the Cubs, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

A quick checkup from the Pirates' training staff revealed nothing beyond the bruise to his shoulder, though his 2022 debut was cut short when he was hit by a comebacker. Before departing, Thompson covered four innings and was charged with two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three. The Pirates held a 5-2 lead after he exited the game, so Thompson should still be well positioned to pick up the win.