Thompson was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cubs in the top of the fifth inning after being hit by a comebacker on his right shoulder, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Thompson made his 2022 debut as Wednesday's starter, and he allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three in four innings. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen. If the right-hander is able to make his next turn through the rotation, he tentatively lines up to start on the road against Milwaukee on Monday.