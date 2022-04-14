Thompson (shoulder) said Thursday that he feels good after exiting Wednesday's win over the Cubs, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Thompson sustained a right shoulder contusion when he was hit by a comebacker Wednesday, and the issue doesn't appear to be particularly serious. The Pirates will likely monitor the right-hander's status in the coming days, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him available to make his next turn through the rotation.