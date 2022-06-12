Thompson allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Saturday.

Thompson was able to limit the damage on his line to a pair of solo shots from Ronald Acuna and Austin Riley in the first inning. He left in line for the win, but Atlanta rallied for eight runs in the seventh inning to deny the right-hander a chance to even his record. Thompson has a 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB while going 3-4 across 12 outings (11 starts) covering 50 innings. He's projected for a home start versus the Giants next week.