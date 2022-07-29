Thompson (3-8) allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out four across 5.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Phillies.

Thompson wasn't helped by his defense in the first inning, but he was still hit hard. He appeared to settle in after allowing four runs across his first two frames but then coughed up a three-run homer to Kyle Schwarber in the sixth inning to end his outing on a sour note. Thompson has allowed 14 earned runs across his last two starts -- spanning 11 innings -- which has balooned his ERA to 5.09 for the season.