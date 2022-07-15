Thompson allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out two across 6.2 innings Thursday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Thompson surrendered half of his hits and his only earned run in the fifth inning. He otherwise limited the Marlins primarily on the basis of 11 groundouts, though he did also generate 13 swinging strikes on 100 total pitches. Perhaps most encouraging, Thursday's effort was the first time Thompson completed six innings since May 14 -- a span of eight starts. He now owns a 4.09 ERA and 49:30 K:BB across 70.1 innings on the season.