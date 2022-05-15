Thompson moved to 2-3 in the Pirates' 3-1 win Saturday, holding the Reds scoreless over six frames while striking out three and allowing one hit and three walks.

Thompson carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Brandon Drury broke through with a two-out single. He then induced a Tommy Pham flyout to end the inning before Thompson turned the game over to the Pittsburgh bullpen after an efficient 76-pitch start. Thompson has now held the opposition scoreless over two consecutive starts, with his increased usage of cutters seemingly helping him unlock more success. As Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic notes, Thompson threw 22 cutters during the start and generated nine strikes.