Thompson (forearm) is optimistic that he'll be able to rejoin the Pirates after spending the minimum of 15 days on the injured list, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Thompson landed on the 15-day IL due to right forearm nerve inflammation Monday, but his injury doesn't appear to be particularly serious. The right-hander is eligible to return as early as July 3, and he'll presumably ramp up his workload in the coming days.