Thompson allowed three hits and one walk while striking out five across four scoreless innings Wednesday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Thompson re-entered the rotation after having his spot skipped during the team's weekend series against the Phillies. He was pulled after only 62 pitches but made the most of his opportunity by turning in his first scoreless appearance since June 5. Thompson now has a 5.13 ERA and 79:43 K:BB across 108.2 innings for the season and figures to stick in the Pittsburgh rotation in the short term.