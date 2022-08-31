Thompson will start Wednesday's series finale in Milwaukee, Joey Pollizze of MLB.com reports.
The Pirates skipped Thompson's last turn through the rotation, but he ended up receiving a de facto start Friday, when he was needed in long relief after starter Bryse Wilson exited after allowing four runs in the first inning of a loss to the Phillies. Thompson ended up covering five innings and 82 pitches out of the bullpen, so he'll be stretched out enough to make a traditional start as he returns to the hill Wednesday.