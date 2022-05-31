Thompson didn't factor in the decision against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.2 innings.

Thompson wasn't dominant Monday (he notched just seven swinging strikes among his 96 pitches), but he held his own against one of baseball's best offenses. The right-hander kept Los Angeles off the scoreboard through four frames before giving up a pair of solo shots in the fifth, and he was in line for the win when he departed in the sixth frame. Thompson has pitched well of late, giving up two or fewer runs in four of his past five appearances. His next start will likely come at home against Arizona this weekend.