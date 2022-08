Thompson allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five across 4.1 innings Thursday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Thompson allowed a pair of home runs, which accounted for three of the four runs he was charged with. He's had a dreadful three-start stretch since the All-Star break, during which he's allowed 17 earned runs across 15.1 innings. That's inflated his ERA on the season to 5.15 across 85.2 frames.