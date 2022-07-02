Thompson (forearm) will be activated to start Sunday's game against the Brewers, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Thompson seemed to be trending in this direction after throwing live batting practice, and it's now official that he will oppose Brandon Woodruff in Sunday's series finale. Nerve inflammation in his forearm sidelined Thompson for a couple weeks, but he was quietly pitching well before the injury popped up, posting a 2.48 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in his prior nine appearances, albeit with only 29 strikeouts in 40 innings over that span.