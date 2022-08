Thompson (3-10) yielded three runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Reds.

Thompson's outing got off to a rough start when Jake Fraley took him deep to lead off the game. The 28-year-old righty then gave up a two-run shot to Mike Moustakas in the third inning. Thompson has fallen to 0-6 with a brutal 6.26 ERA over his last 12 appearances. He'll carry a 5.51 ERA into his projected matchup in Philadelphia next weekend.