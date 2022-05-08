Thompson allowed two hits over five shutout innings in Sunday's loss to the Reds. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Making his first start since April 29, Thompson turned in his best outing of the year. He coughed up just two singles and hit one batter but never faced much danger through five strong innings of work. He had allowed 16 runs through four starts but has now thrown six scoreless frames over his last two appearances. Thompson lowered his season ERA to 7.08 and he's expected to get a rematch with the Reds at home next week.