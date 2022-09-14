Thompson tossed 2.2 innings out of the bullpen in the Pirates' 6-1 win over the Reds in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. He struck out one and allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk.

For his second straight appearance, Thompson worked behind starter Johan Oviedo, who exited after tossing five scoreless frames. Even with Pittsburgh maintaining a six-man rotation this week due to the doubleheader, manager Derek Shelton opted to pass over Thompson for a start, as rookie Luis Ortiz was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to take the hill for the nightcap. Thompson looks like he may finish the season in the bullpen as a multi-inning option.