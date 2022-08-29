Thompson made his most recent appearance out of the bullpen in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Phillies, striking out two over five innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks.

Though the Pirates made him available in relief for the weekend series in Philadelphia, Thompson ended up making a de facto spot start Friday when Bryse Wilson was chased from the contest after allowing four runs in the first inning. Thompson's strong effort out of the bullpen wasn't enough to salvage the game for the Pirates, but the right-hander likely resolidified his hold on a rotation spot with the performance. Due to JT Brubaker landing on the paternity list, the Pirates will need to add a new starter to the mix Monday in Milwaukee, but Thompson is unlikely to be a candidate to take the hill after tossing 82 pitches three days earlier.