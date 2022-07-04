Thompson (3-6) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Brewers.

Making his first appearance since June 17, Thompson threw 41 of 67 pitches for strikes. He cruised through four shutout frames before Omar Narvaez took him deep for a two-run shot in the fifth. All eight runs he's allowed over his last five outings have come via the long ball. Thompson now owns a 4.42 ERA through 14 appearances this season. He's lined up for a rematch in Milwaukee next week.