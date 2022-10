Collins was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a non-COVID-19 illness, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Collins was held out of the lineup the past couple days and will now miss the closing stretch of the season due to the ailment. The 27-year-old finishes 2022 with a 1.55/.231/.320 slash line, four home runs and 11 RBI in 36 games between the Pirates and Blue Jays.