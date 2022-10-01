site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Zack Collins: Remains out of lineup
Collins isn't starting Saturday against St. Louis.
Collins is out of the lineup for a third consecutive game since left-hander Jordan Montgomery is on the mound for the Cardinals. Diego Castillo will take his place at first base and bat sixth.
