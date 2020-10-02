1 Freddie Freeman Atlanta Braves 1B

He's a distant No. 1 with Cody Bellinger out of the mix, and as unpredictable as the rest of this position is, there's a strong case for Freddie Freeman to go in Round 1. He wouldn't have sustained this year's pace over a full season, but stud production is a given with him.

2 Jose Abreu Chicago White Sox 1B

Here's where things get difficult. It's not as simple as " Jose Abreu was the second-best first baseman in 2020, so therefore, he's No. 2," because ultimately, the long track record counts for more than a couple good months, especially for a guy in his mid-30s. But it becomes a question of downside at a position with so many letdowns, and his is awfully high.

3 Luke Voit New York Yankees 1B

After the way he bounced back from an injury-afflicted 2019, leading all the majors in home runs this year, everyone should feel pretty confident saying Luke Voit is good. How good I think is still up for debate given the inconsistencies with his plate discipline and batted-ball profile since joining the Yankees.

4 Pete Alonso New York Mets 1B

Though the production was worse, the launch angle and hard-hit readings were remarkably similar to Pete Alonso's monstrous rookie season, when he hit 53 home runs, and he was beginning to pick up the pace when the season came to an all-too-sudden end, hitting 10 of his 16 home runs in September.

5 Matt Olson Oakland Athletics 1B

As with Alonso, Matt Olson's disappointing 2020 isn't because his actual profile changed. It's because these things are bound to happen when a six-month season is reduced to two months, especially for a player whose success is built more on a huge home run total than a stable batting average.

6 Paul Goldschmidt St. Louis Cardinals 1B

Paul Goldschmidt himself underwhelmed a bit in 2020, but not in a way anyone would have seen coming after 2019, when it looked like his batting average was tanking. It's almost like he sold out for batting average, cutting down on his strikeouts while hitting more line drives, but his .517 xSLG suggests the power was still there.

7 Anthony Rizzo Chicago Cubs 1B

Anthony Rizzo's strikeout and walk rates remain as stellar as ever, potentially vaulting him to fourth in these rankings in points leagues while suggesting he may not be on such a swift decline. It's pretty clear by now he isn't going to be one of the top home run hitters at the position, though.

8 Dominic Smith New York Mets 1B

Though he'll be a defensive misfit if the universal DH doesn't return, Dominic Smith clearly established himself as a fixture in the Mets lineup, his breakthrough fully backed up by Statcast's expected stats. In the end, though, it's still just two good months, which gives him nowhere near the track record of those ahead of him of him on this list.

9 Vladimir Guerrero Toronto Blue Jays 1B

Vladimir Guerrero continued to make the sort of hard contact that suggests a stud outcome is in the offing, and the low strikeout rate means he has cleared the biggest hurdle already. But he still put the ball on the ground too much -- more often than in 2019, in fact -- and until it changes, his production will remain mostly theoretical.

10 Rhys Hoskins Philadelphia Phillies 1B

I'll slot Rhys Hoskins here for now, given his largely redemptive season in which his greatest strength remained his ability to get on base, but the possibility of Tommy John surgery amid reports of suspected ligament damage of course has the potential to change things.

11 Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 1B

Given that his plate discipline and quality of contact were largely unchanged, Max Muncy is yet another example of a first baseman whose low batting average may have simply been the result of him not having another four months to fix it. He has the added excuse of having fractured his left ring finger in the buildup to the restart.

12 Miguel Sano Minnesota Twins 1B

Miguel Sano has long been an outlier in how hard he hits the ball and hit it harder than ever this year, but it turns out a 43.9 percent strikeout rate is one even he can't withstand. A two-month stretch doesn't make for a new baseline, though, and he remains as likely as anyone of hitting 50 homers in 2020. Maybe drop him a couple spots in points leagues.

13 Eric Hosmer San Diego Padres 1B

Eric Hosmer talked a big game about elevating the ball more in 2020, and he got off to a hot start by doing so. But he battled illness and injury for most of the two months and was back to putting the ball on the ground in September. So how much has he changed, really? Given his mostly lackluster track record, I'd consider this ranking to be a generous one.

14 Carlos Santana Cleveland Indians 1B

Though he didn't hit the ball as hard as during his career-best 2019, Carlos Santana's .253 xBA and .450 xSLG were in line with his career norms, and his plate discipline was as exemplary as ever. So even though he'll be 35 next year, I'm inclined to give him as much of a pass as the other disappointing first basemen. Slot him right behind Max Muncy in points leagues.

15 Josh Bell Pittsburgh Pirates 1B

If there's a first baseman who doesn't get a pass for his 2020 struggles, it's Josh Bell , whose 2019 breakout was already met with some skepticism. The high strikeout rate was totally out of character, though, and might be attributable to the oddball season. He'll also need to get the launch right again, but we've seen him do it before.

16 Christian Walker Arizona Diamondbacks 1B

This year was a decent follow-up to Christian Walker's breakout 2020, but for as hard as he hits the ball, it does seem like there are limits to his upside. He's more a fallback option at the position, but he'll get drafted earlier than in 2020 now that he's proven twice over.

17 Jeimer Candelario Detroit Tigers 1B

Given that he's still young and was a low-key Fantasy darling a few years back, it would be easy to declare 2020 a breakout season for Jeimer Candelario , but the truth is he was all over the place for those two-plus months, beginning them 0 for 17, then becoming uncharacteristically aggressive during a hot stretch before retreating back to passivity during a 1-for-23 finish.

18 Brandon Belt San Francisco Giants 1B

With a career-best 1.015 OPS, Brandon Belt had the sort of year we were hoping he might if he ever left San Francisco, but since he hasn't left San Francisco (and, you know, it wasn't a full year), there's reason for suspicion. One theory is that Oracle Park played differently because of the lack of fans. Another is that he was finally healthy. Honestly, who knows?

19 Yuli Gurriel Houston Astros 1B

Few expected Yuli Gurriel's power gains from 2019 to carry over to 2020, and the batted-ball profile reverted to the sort that lends itself more to average than power. That he didn't hit for average is probably another fluke of sample size, but since next year will be his age-37 season, it might still be an excuse for the Astros to begin phasing him out.

20 Jesus Aguilar Miami Marlins 1B