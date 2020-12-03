site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
R.J. Alaniz: Cut loose by Reds
RotoWire Staff
Alaniz was non-tendered by the Reds on Wednesday.
He logged a 9.19 ERA in 15.2 innings with the Mariners and Reds last season. Alaniz will try to catch on elsewhere on a big-league deal, but he may need to settle for a minor-league pact.
