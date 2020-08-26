site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: r-j-alvarez-released-by-red-sox | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
R.J. Alvarez: Released by Red Sox
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 26, 2020
at
2:36 pm ET 1 min read
The Red Sox released
Alvarez on Wednesday.
He was included in the team's 60-man player pool, but obviously things weren't going well for him at the alternate site. It could be tough for Alvarez to catch on with a new club before the end of the season.
More News
07/17/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/20/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/03/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
09/06/2016
• by RotoWire Staff
06/12/2016
• by RotoWire Staff
05/31/2016
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read