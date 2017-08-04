De Paula was released by the Padres on Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

De Paula split time between Double-A and Triple-A, but he consistently failed to find success in El Paso, as he produced a 5.40 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP in 21.2 innings with the Chihuahuas. This stat line will likely make it pretty tough to land a minor-league contract elsewhere, especially given that he's already 26 and still struggles at that level.

