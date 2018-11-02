Rafael Montero: Heads to free agency
Montero (elbow) was outrighted from the Mets' 40-man roster Friday and elected free agency, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Montero missed the entire 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late March. The right-hander will likely be limited during spring training, so securing a contract may prove a tad difficult in the coming months. Across 34 games (18 starts) in 2017, he posted a 5.52 ERA and 1.75 WHIP.
