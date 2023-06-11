The Red Sox released Tapia on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

After designating Tapia for assignment Monday, the Red Sox weren't able to find a trade partner willing to take on the money remaining on his one-year, $2 million deal. Tapia went unclaimed off waivers, too, and rather than having him stick around at Triple-A Worcester as outfield depth, the Red Sox will allow the 29-year-old to test his luck on the open market. Given that he has parts of eight years of MLB experience under his belt and is capable of playing all three outfield spots, Tapia shouldn't have too much difficulty securing a minor-league deal, if not a new MLB contract.