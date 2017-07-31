Alexy was traded to the Rangers along with Willie Calhoun and Brendon Davis in exchange for Yu Darvish, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Alexy is just a year out of high school, but he certainly has a lot of upside in his right arm. In 19 starts with Low-A Great Lakes this season, the 19-year-old has 86 strikeouts in 73.2 innings to go along with a 3.67 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. He's a ways away from the majors, but he has the makings of an electric starter if he can stick in the rotation.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast