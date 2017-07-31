Alexy was traded to the Rangers along with Willie Calhoun and Brendon Davis in exchange for Yu Darvish, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Alexy is just a year out of high school, but he certainly has a lot of upside in his right arm. In 19 starts with Low-A Great Lakes this season, the 19-year-old has 86 strikeouts in 73.2 innings to go along with a 3.67 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. He's a ways away from the majors, but he has the makings of an electric starter if he can stick in the rotation.
