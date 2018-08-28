Rangers' A.J. Alexy: Harnesses control at Hickory
Alexy is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 12.1 K/9 over his last six starts for Low-A Hickory.
After walking 5.4 batters per nine innings over his first 15 outings, the 20-year-old right-hander has issued just 2.4 BB/9 over his last six starts. Getting batters to swing and miss hasn't been problem for Alexy -- he's fourth in the South Atlantic League with 128 strikeouts -- but control has been a major hurdle.
