Alexy allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two over two-plus innings in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Mariners.

Alexy, who was recently shifted from starter to reliever in the minors, made his bullpen debut for the Rangers. He made it through the sixth and seventh innings unscathed but left a bases-loaded, none-out mess in the eighth inning for Jose Leclerc, who ceded a grand slam to Julio Rodriguez. The Mariners averaged an exit velocity of 96 mph with an expected batting average of .413 on balls in play off Alexy.