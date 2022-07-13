The Rangers recalled Alexy from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
Alexy made all five of his appearances with the Rangers in 2021 as a starter or primary pitcher out of the bullpen, but after failing to find much success out of the Round Rock rotation earlier this season, he was recently moved into a relief role. The 24-year-old right-hander is thus in line to join the Rangers as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen, though manager Chris Woodward is unlikely to immediately entrust Alexy with high-leverage work.